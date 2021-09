Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee divorced | Oneindia News

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee have completed their divorce.

Ayesha broke the news on her instagram page.

The couple married in 2012 and have a son Zoravar.

The India opener hasn’t confirmed or denied the reports.

