Weatherman's dog interrupts live forecast

A Canadian meteorologist's dog became a viral sensation when he interrupted a live forecast. Global News Toronto's weatherman Anthony Farnell had some adorable help during a weather report in August. His dog, a mini golden doodle aptly named Storm, wandered onto a live forecast. Twitter user @rosevalentee spotted the hilarious moment, making it viral news when her tweet earned over 2.2 million views. Storm hopped around the set, totally oblivious to the cameras. "I was working on my weather maps, and I assumed Storm was under my desk," Farnell told Today. "A couple minutes later, I glanced up to the TV monitor in front of me, and there was Storm. popping his head up from under the News Desk, right beside the anchor during our live broadcast"