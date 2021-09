Madison County mother writes children's book

Somewhere amid all of that, she has written a book.

The mom of three homeschools her kids and spends her days doing all the things moms do.

THIS ISINTERNAONTIALLITERACY DAY ... ANDA MADISON COUNTYWOMAN IS DOINGHER PART TOSPREAD THE JOY OFREADING.SHE'S WRITTEN HERFIRST CHILDREN'SBOOK.LARRYIT'S CALLED "HARRYTHE DRAGON ANDTHE JUDGING TOWN"...AND IT'S NOT JUSTA CUTE STORY,THERE'S A LESSONINSIDE THAT WE ALLCOULD LEARN.CLAIRE CROUCH HASTHE DETAILS IN THISPOSITIVELY LEX18REPORT.SPEND FIVE MINUTESWITH LESLIEISAACS...AND IT'SCLEAR SHE'SJUGGLING A LOT!16:43:44-:47I'M A MOMMY AND ASTAY AT HOMEMOMMY AND AHOUSWIFETHE MOM OF THREEHOMESCHOOLS HERKIDS --- AND SPENDSHER DAYS DOINGLS OTOF RELATABLEMOM THINGS.16:44:04-:10GETTING LITTLECHILDREN OUT OFBED, BRUSH YOURTEETH DO YOURCHORES...KINDATHINGBUT SOMEWHERE INTHE MIDST OF ALL OFTHAT...SHE'SWRITTEN A BOOK.16:44:20-:30SO WHERE DID YOUFIND THE TIME TODECI YDEOU COULDFIT SOMETHING ELSEIN?

WELL I NEEDEDTO.

I NEEDED TOBECAUSE THIS IS ASTORY THAT NEEDSTO BE TOLD.ISAACS CAME UPWITH THE STORY IN AFIT OF RELATABLEDESPERATION...HERKIDSER WEFIGHTING.16:45:12-:33THEY STARTEDARGUING ANDSCREAMING AND IHAD HAD ABOUTENOUGH AND I WASLIKE HUSH!

ANDTHEY WERE LIKEWHAT?

AND I WASLIKE LET ME TELLYOU A STORY...ANDONCE UPON A TIMEIN THE LAND OFKAY-MA-ZOO THEREWAS A DRAGONNAMED HARRY.

WHYWAS HE NAMEDHARRY?

WELLBECAUSE HE WASHARRY!"12 MONTHS LATER BYFINDING TIMEBETWEEN COOKINGMEALS ANDSACRFICINGSLEEP...HER STORYOF AMISUNDERSTOODDRAGON HAS COMETO LIFE IN THE FORMOF... HARRY THEDRAGON AND THEJUDGING TOWN.17:00:45 THAT ONE'SMY FAVORITE WHENHE'S IN THE BEDWITH THE TEDDYBEAR16:48:51-:59IT IS JUST SOSURREAL.

I AM NOT APERSON THATACCOMPLISHES...ISTART PROJECTSAND QUIT VERYOFTENNATS16:51:11-:27HE LOVESCORNBREAD, HEEATS CORNBREAALDLTHE TIME IT'S HISFAVORITE FOOD SOHE RUNS OUT OFSUPPLIES AND GOESINTO TOWN ...TOWNSPEOPLE SAY RUNHE'S GOING OT EATYOU RUN RUNSHE SAYS OFCOURSE SHE WANTSTO SELLBOOKS...BUT MOSTIMPORTANTLY TOHER, IT'S SHARINGTHE LESSON INSIDE.16:50:05-:15WITH THE LESSON INIT.

TEACHINGCHILDREN NOT TOJUDGE PEOPLE BYWHAT YOU SEE ONTHE OUTSIDE...OHMY GOODNESS WENEED THAT SO BADRIGHT NOW.

WEAN SDHE'S GOT BIGPLANS FOR THEFUTURE -- 16 BOOKSIN TOTAL.

ALL WITH ADIFFERENT LESSONSHE FES ELAREIMPORTANT FORKIDS TO LEARN.AND IF THAT SOUNDSLIKE A LOT.

SHE'LLMAKE THE TIME.16:55:40-:45HARRY'S LIFE ISGOING TO EVOLVEAND MOREPEPOLE...MOREDRAGONS WILLCOME INTO THEBOOKSIN MAD CO.

LEX18THE BOOK IS FORSALE RIGHT NOW ONAMAZON AND HARRY