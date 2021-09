The Guilty Movie

The Guilty Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE GUILTY takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center.

Call operator Joe Bayler (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger -- but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua starring Jake Gyllenhaal release date October 1, 2021 (on Netflix)