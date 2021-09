Richmond FBI agents run laps to honor lives lost on 9/11

A CAMPAIGN TO HONOR THE NINOCENTLIVES LOST ON NINEELEVEN.IT'S CALLED "RICHMONDTHR-EETHOUSAND" -- AND SINCETUESDAY, AGENTS HAVE BEENRUNNING LAPS AROUNDTH EIRFIELD OFFICE...WORKING TO MAKE THREE-THOUSANDTOTAL LAPS.WE SPOKE WITH SEVERAL SPECIALAGENTS WHO HAVE PERSONAL STORIESFROM SEPTEMBER 11TH." JUST TO REMEMBER THATTHERE ARE FOLKS IN YOUR FAMILYYOUR FRIENDS YOURCOMMUNITIES WHO EXPERIENCED 911VERY PERSAONLLYITS REALLY IMPORTANT TO REMEMBERTHE FOLKS THAT WELOST TO HONOR THEM AND TO BECONFIDENT THAT THE FBI IS O NTHEJOB AND WE'RE GOING TO WORK TOPREVENT ANYTHING LIKE THAT FROMHAPPENING AGAIN"12:539:8 ITS HORRIBLE I CANNOTIMAGINE GOING THROUGHANYTHING I JUST TO ME ITSUNTHINKABLE WHAT HAPPENEDAND WHAT I HAVE IS NOTHING I CANGETTHROUGH DAY TO DAY WHAT I HAVEAND THE CHALLENGES PEOPLE HAVEIS HORRIBLE...HORRIBLE."AGENTS FROM THE FBI OFFICES INBRISTOL, CHARLOTTESVILLE,FREDERICKSBURG, LYNCUHBRG,ROANOKE, AND WINCHESTER HAVEALL BEEN PITCHING AND HELPINGWITHTHE CAMPAIGN.