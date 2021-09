World's Best Pole Dancer Athlete Dimitry Politov | International Pole Championships | Oneindia News

Dimitry Politov from the Ukraine is one of the world’s best pole dancers.

He’s always in search of a new thrill, performing incredible stunts at frightening heights.

The Russian athlete has won several awards, and wants to show that pole dance is no longer only the domain of striptease – it has become a serious sport which requires strength, technique, creativity and hard training.

#PoleDance #Health #DWVideo