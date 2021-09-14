SKODA Rally Greece 2021

ŠKODA FABIA Rally2 evo crews dominated categories WRC2 and WRC3 during the first leg of Acropolis Rally Greece (9-12 September 2021), ninth round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

After six stages, South-Americans Marco Bulacia/Marcelo Der Ohannesian (BOL/ARG) lead Andreas Mikkelsen/Elliott Edmondson (NOR/GBR), both of ŠKODA Motorsport supported team Toksport WRT.

2019 FIA European Rally Champions Chris Ingram/Ross Whittock (GBR/GBR) fended of Kajetan Kajetanowicz/Maciej Szczepaniak (POL/POL) and Emil Lindholm/Reeta Hämäläinen (FIN/FIN) in the fight for WRC3 lead.