North Korea Said It Tested Railway-Borne Missile System

North Korea fired missiles on Wednesday to test a new “railway-borne missile system” designed to counter-strike any potential threat to the country.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Missiles fired by North Korea as were tests of a new "railway-borne missile system", according to the state news agency KCNA.
Officials called the missile "strategic," which one expert told Reuters is "a common euphemism for nuclear-capable system."