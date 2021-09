Son of Monarchs Movie

Son of Monarchs Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: US Release Date: October 15, 2021 Starring: Alexia Rasmussen, Noé Hernández, Tenoch Huerta Directed By: Alexis Gambis Synopsis: After the death of his grandmother, a Mexican biologist living in New York returns to his hometown nestled in the monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán, Mexico.

He is forced to confront his past traumas, launching him on a metamorphosis.