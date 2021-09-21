Top 10 Actors Who Hated Working with Marvel

For this list, we’ll be going over the performers who appeared in films based on Marvel comics who expressed dissatisfaction or regret with Marvel, the films they appeared in, or had another complaint, even if they have continued working with the franchise.

You'll be shocked when you learn why these actors hate Marvel!

You'll be shocked when you learn why these actors hate Marvel!

For this list, we’ll be going over the performers who appeared in films based on Marvel comics who expressed dissatisfaction or regret with Marvel, the films they appeared in, or had another complaint, even if they have continued working with the franchise.

Our countdown includes Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner, and more!