3 rules for a zero-carbon world | Nigel Topping

Every human and natural system -- from oil extraction to the flight of a flock of starlings -- can be seen as a set of repeating patterns.

These patterns can be disrupted for good or for bad, says Nigel Topping, the High Level Climate Action Champion for COP26, the UN's climate change conference set to take place in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He shares three rules of radical collaboration that could positively disrupt the patterns of the global economy and help humanity tackle the world's greatest threat: climate change.