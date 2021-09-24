Skip to main content
Friday, October 22, 2021

Top 10 Sunken Treasure Discoveries

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:10s 0 shares 1 views

These maritime treasures were too valuable to stay hidden forever.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most valuable troves of artifacts, bullion, and precious stones ever found under the waves - both in terms of monetary and cultural value.

Our countdown includes RMS Titanic, Neapolis, Spanish Galleon San José, and more!