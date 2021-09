Law and Order SVU S23E03 I Thought You Were On My Side

Law and Order SVU 23x03 "I Thought You Were On My Side" Season 23 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Benson and Rollins must contend with the FBI and the Organized Crime bureau when a rape victim identifies a dangerous mobster as her assailant.

Guest starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Herizen Guardiola, Rhys Coiro and Hisham Tawfiq.