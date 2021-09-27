I'm 16 - But I Look 50 | BORN DIFFERENT

A 16-year-old is suffering from a rare condition that makes her look like she's 50.

Raizel Calago, from the Philippines, is 16 years old but looks middle-aged due to an undiagnosed, mystery genetic condition.

Raizel told Truly: “I have a rare condition that makes me look old.

I noticed my condition in 2019, I was shocked and asked myself why my face was like this.” When Raizel and her family started noticing the changes to her appearance she sought medical advice.

“The doctors believe it could be progeria”, she explained.

However, she is waiting for a formal diagnosis.

The teenager had previously been competing in beauty pageants, but over the course of two years her body began to age rapidly and her life was turned upside down.

Her face, neck, arms, and stomach started to develop wrinkles at just 14 years old.

Since then, Raizel’s confidence has plummeted, often only leaving the house with her face and body covered with long clothes and a face mask.

Strangers even mistake her for being older than her own mother.

“I was embarrassed that my face was wrinkled and it was different from the face I had before”, she said.

Aside from the physical changes, Raizel has also been suffering from backache and uncomfortable rashes.

Despite the difficulties Raizel has faced, she remains positive about her future and dreams of becoming a chef.

“My condition is not a hindrance to becoming a good and successful person.

I hope to be treated for this condition one day."