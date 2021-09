Couple dies of COVID one minute apart

The mid 70s."she always joked and said’well, you’re going to go befeorI am, I’ll be right there behindyou, I promise.’ And she reayllwas, like she really was rightthere behind h."imONE DAY AFTER HER PARENTS *THBODIED OF COVID A DAUGHTER ISUSING THEIR STORY TO REMIND USALL THAT THE PANDEMIC N I’TOVER.THIS IS CAL AND LINDA DUNHAMTHE COUPLE LOVED THE OUTDOSORTHEIR GRANDCHILDREN AND THREICHURCH.BUT QUICKLY THEFULLY-VACCINATED PAIR CONTRACTEDCOVID-19 AND DIED THIS WEEK ONEMINUTE ARTPA HOLDING HANDSN ITHEIR HOSPITAL BS.ED"yeahwithin one minu."teSARAH DUNHAM PREFERS THE IMAGESOF HER PARENTS, CAL AND LIANDDUNHAM, AS THE FUN-LOVINGCHURCH-GOING OUTDOORENTHUSIASTS THEY WERE.BUT *THIS IS THE PICTURE ESHWANTS PEOPLE TO SEE A REMIERNDTHAT THE PANDEMIC IS SLLTICLAINGMI LIVES STILL PULLINGAPART FAMILIES WHETHER WE PAYATTENTION OR NOT."they were the people that youjustoo lked at and you werelike, ’I want to be old likethat, I want that love when I’mthat age.’"OUTSTANDING GRANDPARENTSHE TCOUPLE WAS ALSO ACTIVE IN THECOMMUNITY.

CAL, KNOWN TO FELLOWCONGREGANTS IN AND OUTSIDECHURCH WALLS AS ’AMEN BROTHER.’"and he would just be at churchand he would yell ’AmenBrother!’ and she would just beli, keI’m with him.

"CAL AND LINDA DID EVERYTHINGTOGETHER A REAL TEAM IN LIFE.EVEN LOOKING BACNOK W SARAHISN’T SURPRISED THAT THE SAMEWAS ALSO TRUE IN DEATH.IT ALL STARTED A FEW WEEKS AGOWHEN THE COUPLE FULLYVACCINATED FOR *MONTHS GOT SICKON A FAMILY CAMPING TRIP."the third day they woke me upand said, ’we’ve got to gobecause we don’t feel well.’ SoI packed them all up and theyleft."WITHIN DAYS THE COUPLE WEREBOTH PLACED ON VENTILATORS.

ONSUNDAY WE’RE TOLD THINGS BECAMEGRAVE.

THE FAMILY NOTIFIEDTHERE WASN’T MUCH MORE DOCTORSULCOD DO AND THE COUPLE WOULDLIKELY NEED TO COME OFF LIFESUPPORT MONDAY."they had other plansit wasSunday and dad’s like, you knowwhat?

This is what we’reoing gto do toda"y.CAL PASSED AWAY AT 11:07.AT 11:08 STILL HOLDING HDSLINDA FOLLOWED HER HUSBAND."and um it was less than aminute and mom was just gone.That was it rit ghafter him""she always joked and said’well, you’re going to go beforeI am, I’ll be rit ghthere behindyou, I promise.’ And she reallywas, like she really was rhtigthere behind him."SARAH TAKES SOME COMFORT INKNOWING NEITHER OF HER PARENTSWERE ALONE NOT IN LIFE ANDOT NIN DEATH.BUT NOW SHE SAYS ANGER ISSETTING IN.

ANGER THAT PEOPLEAREN’T TAKING THE VIRUS TTHACLAIMED BOTH OF HER PARENTS IN AMERE 60-SECONDS AS SERIOUSLY ASTHEY SHOD.UL"I’m angry because many peopleare like, ’if I catch COVID, Icatch COVID that’s what it is.’No it’s not.""icot uld be any person, itcould be anybody.

They dideverything right, they dideverything to protocol the wayit should be done."THERE’S