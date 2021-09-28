What Will Happen If the Government Shuts Down?

With a looming deadline of Oct.
1, members of Congress are working fervently to avert a government shutdown but what would it mean if the shutdown occurs?
With a looming deadline of Oct.
1, members of Congress are working fervently to avert a government shutdown but what would it mean if the shutdown occurs?
Arts organisations have welcomed the news of targeted funding for the sector – but say the Government's announcement is "bare..
New Welsh Government maps show 11.3% of Wales is at risk of flooding from the sea