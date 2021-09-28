‘Squid Game’ May Become Netflix’s Biggest Show Ever

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos says the Korean series, which is already the streamer's top non-English show.

Has a "very good chance" of becoming the company's "biggest show ever." .

There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No.

1 in the world, like everywhere in the world.

It's called 'Squid Game.'

'Squid Game' will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, via statement.

[There's] a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, via statement.

It's unclear what metric Netflix is using to gauge the dystopian thriller's popularity.

But typically, the popularity of its originals is ranked by how many people watch a title for at least two minutes within the first 28 days of its release.

In an effort to recruit talent and create buzz, Netflix has become much more open about the popularity of its content than it has been in the past.

We're trying to be more transparent with the market, with the talent, with everybody, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, via statement.

