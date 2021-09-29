Nitram Movie Clip - Husband or Son

Nitram Movie Clip - Husband or Son - Nitram (Caleb Landry-Jones) lives with his mother (#JudyDavis) and father (Anthony LaPaglia) in suburban Australia in the Mid 1990s.

He lives a life of isolation and frustration at never being able to fit in.

That is until he unexpectedly finds a close friend in a reclusive heiress, Helen (#EssieDavis).

However when that friendship meets its tragic end, and #Nitram’s loneliness and anger grow, he begins a slow descent into a nightmare that culminates in the most nihilistic and heinous of acts.