Give cranberries a reboot with these recipes

Here are five different ways to use cranberries.1.

Cranberry pancakes.For the batter, blend microwaved cranberries, oats, eggs, egg whites, maple syrup, vanilla, salt, and baking powder.Bake, flip, and stack your pancakes, then drizzle on maple syrup and garnish with a few cranberries.2.

Cranberry orange chicken.add cranberries, maple syrup, olive oil, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, orange juice, and ground pepper to a food processor.add cranberries, maple syrup, olive oil, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, orange juice, and ground pepper to a food processor.Once smooth, add the marinade into a resealable bag with raw chicken.

Marinate for at least an hour up to overnight.After cooking, coat the chicken with a glaze made from a mix of cranberries, olive oil, and maple syrup.

Throw it in the oven for a quick broil before serving.3.

Sugared cranberries.add sugar and water to a heated pot and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Turn up the heat, gently pour in cranberries, and stir until they’re evenly coated.transfer the cranberries to a wire rack and let them dry for at least an hour.

Finally, roll the cranberries in sugar until they’re completely covered.4.

Cranberry bliss bars.Combine almond butter, honey, eggs, vanilla, almond flour, salt, orange zest, baking soda, cranberries, and white chocolate chips.After baking in the oven, slice the bars into triangles and top with a cream cheese frosting.5.

Apple cranberry crisp.In a bowl, mix diced apples, cranberries, and sugar.

Combine uncooked oats, brown sugar, flour, pecans, and melted butter.add the sugar-coated cranberries and apples to a pan and cook.

Layer on the oat and nut mix before baking.

Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream