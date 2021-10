Rainy week ahead

The rain is settling in and will stick around.

It will come in waves and not just in the afternoon….there could be rain day or night.

This upper low responsible will meander around through Thursday, scattered showers Friday and drier by the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: The upper low giving us rain this week may spawn a coastal low, there’s a very low (10%) chance it develops into a weak tropical system.

I’ll monitor this potential, any development would be slow.