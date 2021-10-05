Sofia Carson Breaks Down Her Iconic Music Video Fashion

- What's up Allure,it's Sofia Carson here,and today I'm breakingdown my favorite looksfrom my music videos.[gentle music]♪ Don't you know the rumors ♪Rumors featuring R3HAB 2018.Rumors was probably one ofthe most exciting videosthat I've ever shot becauseI got off the plane,went straight into a fitting,and then we shot thismusic video in 24 hoursin three different citieson the Amalfi Coast.And R3HAB and I had actuallynever met up until that day.So it was the first timethat we were meetingand we wanted the musicvideo to really reflectthe ease and the effortlesscoolness of the recordthat is Rumors and alsotell the love storythat we're telling.And so the Amalfi Coast justfelt like the perfect backdrop.The looks also really capturedthat vibe or that energy,even though they're stillreally chic and fashion forward,they were kind of effortlessin a way and cool,and perhaps even a little bit more casual,like that really awesome Versace numberwhen the Versace top andthe belt and the shortsand the red boots.I actually used my own sunglassesfor that shot when R3HABand I are in the cardriving down the Amalfi Coast.My favorite piece, I think,was the Alexander McQueenjacket that I wearin the beginning and theend of the music video,which that was shot in thisawesome gas station in Positano.But we paired that withdenim shorts and stilettos,and it just had this effortless ease to itthat was really cool and alittle bit of rock and roll too.♪ Oh, down in my soul, I need to know ♪Fool's Gold 2021.So Fool's Gold is the beginning of a storythat I'm sharing with the world.It's the story of fallinginto a love that feelstoo good to be true,kind of like fool's gold.And the theme that I used totell the story of this recordis fire.So everything was inspiredin this concept of firefrom the music video that weshot with Hannah Lux Davis,to the fashion choices that we made,to kind of create this world.And that's kind of where ourinspiration started from.Fire signifies the beginningor the birth of somethingand that's exactly whatthe song is for me.All of the looks in Fool'sGold were, of course,kind of inspired inwhat a flame looks like.So we chose from red to gold to black.And I think the one thatpushed me the furthestout of my comfort zonewas this gorgeous, tight,full body, head to toered Balenciaga numberthat actually catches onfire in the music video.It just was such a strong andbold look that just reallyexemplified, I think, whatthe record and the song is.I think the next look wasthis stunning Dundas gold,almost like melted lavadress in this fire triangle.And for that we went super retroand over the top with the hair,just because the songhas kind of a retro feeland we wanted to incorporatethat in the hair choices.And then one of my favoritelooks was this really coolSaint-Laurent latex number.And that whole setupwas pretty retro and funand kind of pop art.And so we went reallyretro with the updo as welland with the makeup, it was really fun.For me, it's always so importantto really bring to lifethat beautiful balance ofstrength and femininity'cause there is such strengthinherent to femininity.And for instance, like, thatgorgeous Versace suit dress.There's something soempowering about that dress,and that's the girl thatI imagine in Fool's Goldor the story that I wantto tell is this girl who,even though she knows thatshe's falling for a lovethat's too good to be true,she knows exactly what she wantsand she's not afraid to go for it.You know, my style iconshave always remained pretty consistent.Audrey Hepburn has alwaysbeen my all time iconjust how effortlessly elegant and feminineand strong she was ineverything that she wore.I also love Gwen Stefaniand she's always justbeen so unapologetically,effortlessly herself and socool and so rock and roll.My fashion choices arealways kind of dictatedby those two worlds, you know,always trying to make looksthat are timeless and elegant,but also leaning intothe edge a little bitand sometimes a littlebit of the rock and rolland kind of finding that balance.♪ I miss you more than you know ♪Miss U More Than U Know, 2020.So Miss U More Than U Knowwas an interesting music videoto tackle because it wasreleased in the middle of COVID.And so we actually shotalmost two music videosand put them together.So the first half of themusic video was shot in Parisa couple of months before,during fashion week.And the second halfwas shot in Los Angelesin the middle of COVID last June.Of course, the shots inParis were just magical.I had just finished theGiambattista Valli showand I had fallen in love in my fittingswith this gorgeous coutureblack tulle gown of my dreams.And Giamba was like,"You need to have thisfor your music video."And so I got to walk around Parisand dance around Paris and[Sofia speaking foreign language]in like this tulle dressof my dreams for the video.I've always loved black and white.I've always gravitatedtowards how clean and classicand timeless and yet reallystrong black and white feels,particularly for Miss U More Than U Know,it felt perfect because there's a certainmelancholy aspect to the song.And there's like a longing to it,of missing a love that you once had.And so the black andwhite just felt so perfect'cause it kind of does take you back.So all the images of me inParis are in black and whitein the video.The hat moment was a last-minute addition.And I think it was thelast shot that we shot.And we just saw the hatand the director had this cool conceptto shoot me kind of profile.And there was something justkind of really beautifuland mysterious about that moment.There's like this inherentsoftness and this tendernessto the song that wereally wanted to translatein the fashion and in the beauty as well.♪ He loves me, loves me, loves me, but ♪♪ Tell me did you know ♪He Loves Me, But... 2021.Fashion has always beenone of my favorite waysto tell stories,especially for my musicvideos and my performances.And for my most recent musicvideo, 'He Loves Me, But...'The whole visual concept was told throughthe concept of earth.We shot the music video inthe desert because to me,the desert symbolizedtruly like a deserted heartor the end of a love.And so everything that wedecided for the music videowas kind of decided through that lens,including the fashion.We started off with thisgorgeous white Elie Saab numberin the middle of the desert,and it kind of symbolized to me,it was like her cominginto her own freedom.And then we moved onto this gorgeous brownTom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent dressamong cactuses in the desert.And then one of my favorite pieceswas this gorgeous Versace numberthat I wore while I was onthis green floating cubein the middle of the desert.And the green to mekind of symbolized hope,you know, the hope of life after love.The lens of earth alsohelped to inform the makeupthat we decided to usefor the music video,so everything was in reallybeautiful earthy tonesin the first Elie Saab, there's very,almost little makeup in theeyes and a very neutral lipand then we kind of bumpedup the nudes and the brownsfor the brown Saint Laurent dress.And then for the green,we amped up the makeupjust a little bit more,but we kept the tonespretty neutral throughout,and I wanted the hair tofeel kind of fresh and freeto kind of match the mood of the recordand to match that momentwhen we're all dancingin the desert to kindof have that freedom.♪ I guess I'm a liar now ♪Guess I'm a Liar, 2020.Guess I'm a Liar is a really powerful songbecause it is the story ofthe survival of heartbreakand the triumph of self-love.One of my favorite lyrics is"Swore that I would loveyou to the day I die,but I'm still alive soI guess I'm a liar."So we really wanted tobring that story to lifeand tell that beautifultriumphant story through fashion,through arts, and eventhrough the choreography.I got to work with Hannah after many yearsof not working together.It was so exciting tokind of build this worldfrom the ground up.And fashion was such a hugepart of the storytellingfor this world.So we start with this beautifulGiambattista Valli two-piecethat is just kind of ethereal and softbecause that's kind of where she starts.I say she... Where I start the song.I'm kind of soft and slightly heartbrokenand then you see her just becomestronger with every setup.And then we move into thisgorgeous three dimensionalwhite cube where I worethis awesome Balenciaga capethat was just spectacular.And it was almost matrixy,but it was just so empowering.One of our biggest inspirationsfor the choreographyand for this world was MichaelJackson and Janet Jacksonand the incredible videosthat they brought to lifein their glory daysand how bold and strongand striking the worldsthat they created were.And then I also wore thisbeautiful Couture Iris Van Herpenart piece that is this blacksculpture, essentially,that was just the perfect balance offemininity and strength.And then I get to woreanother Iris Van Herpen pieceat the end of the video,when that part of the video was likeme standing in a screen full of cloudsand she just feels like completely free.And it's a celebration offreedom and how that dress movesand how magically it was made,was just so perfect for that moment.Until this video, I had never really donereally striking and bold eyeliner,but this was the worlds to do it in.And so we start off withthis really gorgeousstriking black cat eye, but ontop of it as a silver liner,and then we move on forthe black Iris dressinto this really sculptural black liner.I love the edge and thesharpness of the makeupthat really complementedthe production of the song.And then I went into a blue smoky eye,which I've never really done before,for when I did the choreography,because it reallycomplimented the gray worldthat we had created.And it was just so much funto experiment and to playand to find, kind of,different sides of yourself as an artist.To be able to wear these justbreathtaking pieces of art,to tell such a beautifuland powerful storywas truly an honor.Thank you so much Allure for joining meas I broke down some of myfavorite music video looks.Love you.