Magnum P.I. S04E03 Texas Wedge

Magnum P.I.

4x03 "Texas Wedge" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Magnum, Higgins and Rick go undercover at a ritzy country club when a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member’s golf clubs.

Also, Jin’s (Bobby Lee) niece (Kaylee Hottle), unaware of her uncle’s shady past, asks him to speak at her school, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct.

15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Kate Flannery guest stars as a country club member with eyes for Rick.