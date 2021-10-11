Monday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: EVRG, IBRX

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Evergy's Director, C.

John Wilder, made a $2.51M purchase of EVRG, buying 39,872 shares at a cost of $62.91 each.

Investors can snag EVRG even cheaper than Wilder did, with shares changing hands as low as $61.34 in trading on Monday which is 2.5% under Wilder's purchase price.

Evergy Inc is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Wilder bought EVRG on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $121.94M at an average of $50.62 per share.

And at ImmunityBio, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO & President Richard Adcock who bought 1,930 shares at a cost of $8.81 each, for a total investment of $16,995.

ImmunityBio is trading up about 10.2% on the day Monday.

So far Adcock is in the green, up about 12.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.89.