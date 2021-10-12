Autopsy shows Gabby Petito died of homicide by strangulation

The coroner who conducted the autopsy on the remains of Gabby Petito said Tuesday that he had determined her cause of death to be a homicide by strangulation.
The 22-year-old woman's death was ruled a homicide last month following an autopsy by the Teton County Coroner's Office, but..
Remains found in Wyoming over the weekend have been confirmed to be those of Gabby Petito, the FBI announced Tuesday.