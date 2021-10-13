Toad the Wet Sprocket On Tour for Their First New Album in 8 Years, Starting Now

If it appears like there's a resurgence of all things the '90s right now, you are seemingly right.

Generation X is getting their time back in the spotlight.

That goes for musicians too.

Take the hugely popular 90s alt-rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket.

You know all their chart-topping hits, 'All I Want,' 'Walk on the Ocean,' 'Something's Always Wrong.'

Celebrating 30 years as a band, the platinum-selling alternative rock group recently released their first album of new material in eight years through their independent label Abe's Records.

We sat down with original members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning during their New York City tour stop at City Winery to talk about their latest music and current tour.

It marks the band's first time back on the road since their 30th-anniversary tour in 2019.

