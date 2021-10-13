TikToker reveals ‘game-changing’ life hack for saving money on flights

This new money-saving trick comes from Kevine McMillan (@mcmillansonthego).This new money-saving trick comes from Kevine McMillan (@mcmillansonthego).McMillan’s TikTok page is full of travel tips, but her video on buying airplane tickets at the airport seemed to strike a particularly strong chord.In her video, the TikToker shares how waiting until you get to the airport can help you avoid some pesky fees.However, the trick only works for certain airlines.Generally, McMillan’s tip works for budget airlines like Frontier, Spirit and Allegiant.The reason, according to the travel advice website Airfarewatchdog, is that some airlines charge a fee for booking your ticket online.For example, Frontier calls this a “Carrier Interface Charge,” and it usually adds about $10 or $20 to your total.That may not sound like a lot, but it adds up.

For example, that means you could easily save $40 on a roundtrip flight.If you flew even just five times a year, that’s already $200.Still, it’s worth checking with your preferred airline before trying this strategy.Many TikTok users pointed out that various companies, like Delta, do not charge a separate fee for booking online.However, other users called the hack “game-changing” and were excited to try it.“Been doing this for years,” one user added