Rhea Chakraborty posts cryptic message amid Aryan Khan's drug case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the scanner last year after the death of actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic message amid the ongoing drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

#ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan #gaurikhan #NCB #raveparty #RheaChakraborty #SushantSinghRajput