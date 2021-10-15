This Day in History: Al Capone Goes to Prison (Sunday, October 17th)

October 17, 1931.

The notorious Chicago gangster began his 11 year prison sentence for tax evasion.

Capone initially served his time at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, GA.

.

He was famously transferred to the maximum security prison island of Alcatraz.

Born in Brooklyn, Capone was expelled from school and joined a gang in his early teens.

He was living in Chicago when Prohibition became the law of the land in the U.S. in 1920.

Prohibition made brewing and distribution of alcohol illegal.

From 1920 up to his imprisonment, Capone made millions illegally importing and selling alcohol.

Capone spent his final year incarcerated in a prison hospital due to complications from syphilis.

He was released in 1939.

Capone died at the age of 48 at his home in Florida