Sheriff’s department including Chicago pushes back vaccine mandate for more ‘voluntary compliance’ time

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department said many employees had become vaccinated since the order was announced.
The president of the union representing separate City of Chicago officers has urged defiance of a mandate.
Police departments around the U.S. that are requiring officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are running up against pockets of..