VP Kamala Harris to visit Lake Mead Monday, talk climate change

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Southern Nevada on Monday and is scheduled to talk about climate change and investing in climate resilience.
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Southern Nevada on Monday and is scheduled to talk about climate change and investing in climate resilience.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon and discussed climate change amid water shortages in..
Watch VideoVice President Kamala Harris on Monday will highlight the problems caused by Western drought as she visits Lake Mead in..