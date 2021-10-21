Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, October 25, 2021

Cooler pattern & weekend forecast

Credit: RTV6 The Indy Channel
Duration: 00:59s 0 shares 1 views

Cooler pattern & weekend forecast
Cooler pattern & weekend forecast
Cooler pattern & weekend forecast

It looks like fall.

It feefall temperatures in the 4it would be much cooler, bwill help insulate us andfrom falling off too much.during the day, friday.

Aisolated showers around teto the north and east.

It54.

That's the coolest ofover the weekend, moderatenothing to get all whippedthere, your hourly temperahalf of the weekend, it widay.

Sunday morning, therechance for showers and itSunday into Monday.

As farcould see an inch or morehalf of the state looks to

Related news coverage

Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 10pm 10-20-21

Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 10pm 10-20-21

KATC - Arcadiana
ROBS'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 10PM 9-9-2021

ROBS'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 10PM 9-9-2021

KATC - Arcadiana
Unsettled and more humid through midweek

Unsettled and more humid through midweek

WYFF

Advertisement