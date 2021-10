Incident at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

SENTARA VIRGINIA BEACH GENERALHOSPITAL -- AFTER RECEIVINGREPORTS OF GUNFIRE INSIDE THEHOSPITAL.

ACCORDING TO ANALERT SENT BY SENTARASOMEONE ON THE 4TH FLOOR OFTHE HOSPITAL REPORTED HEARINGGUNSHOTS IN A STAIRWELL.NATS OF POLICE CARS A SUSPECTIS IN CUSTODY.

POLICE TLELNEWS 3 THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVESHOOTER INCIDENT.

WE SPOKE TOA WOMAN WHO WAS INSIDE THEHOSPITAL AT THE TIME OF THEINCIDENT AND HERE'S WHAT SHETELLS US.

26:00 I DIDN'T HEARTHE GUNSHOT BUT I HEARDEVERYONE SCREAMING.

0:02 IHEARD THERE WAS AN INMATE THATWAS BEING TRANSPORTED BY ANOFFICER AND THAT HE WAS TRYGINTO GET AWAY, AND THEN HE WASTUSSLING FOR THE GUN THEN THEGUN WENT OFF.

THAT'S WHAT IWAS TOLD.

(PHOTOG NOTE: PUTB-ROLL BETWEEN THIS SOT ANDNEXT SOT) 15:00 I THINK THATIS VERY SCARY TO COME TO THEER AND BE CHECKED OUT THEN YOUHAVE AN INMATE TUSSLING WITHAN OFFICER.

(WOMAN WHO DID NOTWANT TO BE IDENTIFIED) ANOTHERWOMAN WHO WAS IN THE EMERGENCYROOM AT THE TIME OF THEINCIDENT SAYS SHE'S THANKFULTHAT SHE'S OKAY.

0:00 WERE YOUSCARED AT ALL?

OH MY GOD.

IWAS SCARED.

I SURE WAS YES INDEED.

12:00 ALL I WAS DOINGWAS PRAYING.

GOOD GODALMIGHTY.

LORD HAND MERCY.JESUS, THAT'S WHAT I WASSAYING TO MYSELF.

(MARGARETMANUEL, INSIDE ER AT TIME OFINCIDENT) MARGARETTE MANUELSAYS SHE DID NOT HEAR ANYGUNSHOTS -- BUT SAYS SHE SAWCOMMOTION INSIDE THE HOSPITAL.19:00 IT HAPPENED SO QUICK.

IWAS GOING INSIDE FROM PARKINGMY DAUGHTER'S CAR.

BY THE TIMEI GOT IN THERE, THEY WERE LIKEYOU ALL LEAVE.

WE GOT ANACTIVE SHOOTER.

(MARGARETTEMANUEL)POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGANGTITHIS INCIDENT.

WE WILL UPDATEYOU ON THIS INCIDENT --- AS WERECEIVE MORE INFORMATION.

LIVEIN VIRGINIA BEACH, LEONDRAHEAD, NEWS 3.