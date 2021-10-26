Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 7.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 7.3% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%.

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 7.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Turning Point Brands, trading lower by about 16.9% and Philip Morris International, trading lower by about 0.5%.