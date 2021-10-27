Full interview with Lisa Lyons

Aaron Parseghian interviews Kent County Clerk Lisa Lyons on the topic of election integrity ahead of next week's election.

Far as, you know, Congressit's still an important elto say?

Every eltiecon isand you know, this offer hWe have a Senate special elike any other and um obviback from the last novembesay to those people and, yyou're you and your officein every election?

Well, wthis election the same way2020 election and the sameelection that we have herethat's um you know, it's ggoing to be transparent anis very unique in that.

Uma lot of checks and balancday, all the way after thepost election process.

Solot of things to help secuone of the things you didstuff like that.

You know,that you've been doing inYeah, I feel like it's myfor elections and to helpto educate our voters, howwhat we do, how we do it bthat it's functioning propare always open to the pubdoing um an effort to helpknow that those um that thto attend.

We encourage pecomparing the tapes, the ethe public to come in andwhere I independently go tto make sure that the elecand then it was done accurwe can to help, you know,about it and to encouragein their election process.off year elections, we seeturnout of voters.

But dojust based on what's happeor, you know, even more scto just an off year electiright now, we're on pace fout to what we usually get10.6% voter turnout genera2019 we hit a high water mmark at 20% turnout.

So dein the precinct and how maabsentee ballots yet thiswe're used to and obviouslo'clock in the morning onstill vote absentee at thiof time?

That's right.

Theand I want to encourage yoelection in your jurisdictvote and make your vceoi hup at the polls on electiofrom seven a.m.

To eight pgo.

Um I would encourage ythat absentee ballot in thhand deliver that to yourSo there's multiple ways pand cast their ballots forSo there's multiple ways pAwesome.

That's all I wantdirectly.

Anything you thiadd that people if they wahave an election in theirtest for equipment um andour canvas and our post elyou want to find out aboutgo to Kentou cnty votes dowhere we'll have all of ouhelp keep voters informed.I appreciate yr outime, asThanks so much.

I'm sure weither before or on Electi