Why is everyone on Instagram Stories asking who you are in love with?

Instagram users are making declarations of love thanks to a popular new sticker.People can't get enough of the "Who are you in love with?" sticker.The simple add-on has become a must for Instagram Stories.There's no intriguing image or special emoji, the sticker is just a small label with the question: "Who are you in love with?" .Instagrammers are using the sticker to share photos of their loved ones.The sticker isn't available on the usual sticker page.Instead, you'll have to track down the maker's Instagram profile