Magnum P.I. S04E05 Til Death

Magnum P.I.

4x05 "Til Death" Season 4 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - When Magnum and Higgins are hired by an anxious groom to look into his bride-to-be on the eve of their wedding, what they think is a simple case of cold feet turns into a web of lies and a life-or-death situation for Higgins.

Also, TC makes a touching decision on how to help Cade, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, November 5th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.