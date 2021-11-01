Helena hospital still dealing with surge of COVID-19 cases

In Lewis and Clark County, and across Montana, the number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has remained high last month.

Leaders with ST Peter's heof october has seen the wothey've had in the Helenalast week has been particuhas been an exceptionallyfor us here with record nuand very, very sick and veill.

Um patients hospitaliST Peter's reports that indied due to complicationsincludes five on a singlenumber they've recorded.

Malso being hospitalized wiillness recently, they'veThat number was down to 27it's a single day and notThat number is still excepjust a few weeks ago, thatone of our highest numberspeople in the community arhome oxygen systems. ST Pephysicians and nurses fromto the hospital to care foThey are also working to ifor monoclonal antibody trsay their top recommendatithe best tool to prevent sdeath.

In light of the conof covid cases ST Peter'sto take precautions when g