New ‘Morbius’ Trailer Shows Jared Leto Going Full Vampire

New ‘Morbius’ Trailer , Shows Jared Leto , Going Full Vampire.

Columbia Pictures' upcoming "Morbius" will be the next installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

.

Columbia Pictures' upcoming "Morbius" will be the next installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

.

In it, Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, undergoes an experimental treatment that unleashes his inner darkness.

.

In it, Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, undergoes an experimental treatment that unleashes his inner darkness.

.

"Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa, whose last film was 2017's "Life." .

"Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa, whose last film was 2017's "Life." .

The film features a screenplay based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless.

In addition to Oscar-winning Leto, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.

In addition to Oscar-winning Leto, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.

In addition to Oscar-winning Leto, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.

In addition to Oscar-winning Leto, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.

According to the official synopsis, Morbius, an enigmatic antihero, is one of Marvel’s most conflicted characters.

According to the official synopsis, Morbius, an enigmatic antihero, is one of Marvel’s most conflicted characters.

The character suffers from a rare blood disorder and he's determined to save others from suffering the same fate.

The character suffers from a rare blood disorder and he's determined to save others from suffering the same fate.

In an attempt to cure his disease, Dr. Morbius conducts a dangerous experiment.

.

In an attempt to cure his disease, Dr. Morbius conducts a dangerous experiment.

.

While the process seems to be a success, it comes with some monstrous side effects.

.

According to Deadline, the film centers on Morbius' struggle to control his vampiric urges.

.

According to Deadline, the film centers on Morbius' struggle to control his vampiric urges.

.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster produced the film.

"Morbius" is set for release in theaters on January 28, 2022