Obama speaks at U.N. Climate Summit

Former President Barack Obama participated in a session on the Pacific Islands Monday at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Former President Barack Obama participated in a session on the Pacific Islands Monday at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Barack Obama has told the COP26 summit that the world is "collectively and individually... still falling short" on fighting climate..
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Todd Stern, who served as a chief climate negotiator for the Obama Administration, about what to..