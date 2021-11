Monday Evening Forecast Nov 8, 2021 Colder weather building in the 7-day

Air that some people took theirlast breath is not even real."IN WASHINGTON, I’M CHRIS NGUYEN.wx open grpaidsCLOUDS ARE INCREASING IN WESTMICHIGAN TONIGHT - LEADING TOMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES ANDOVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE40S.

THE NEXT CHANCE FOR LIGHTRAIN SHOWERSETUR RNS LATETOMORROW AFTERNOON, WITHISOLATED SHOWERS.

THE GREATERTHREAT FOR WIDESPREAD SHOWERSARRIVES ON THURSDAY - ALONG WITHSTRONG WINDS.

ON THE BACK END OFTH ATSYSTEM, COLDER AIR SEPSWEIN.

THIS WILL TRANSITION RAINSHOWERS OVER TO SNOW.TEMPERATURESUI QCKLY FALLTHROUGH THE DAY ON FRIDAY,LEADING TO HIGH TEMPERATURES INTHE LOWER 40S TO UPPER 30S FORTHE WEEKEND.

YOUR UPCOMINGWEEKEND FORECAST CALLS F LORAKEEFFECT RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS -WHERE SOME ACCUMULATN IOPOSSIBLE.

STAY TUNED WITH F