How small countries can make a big impact on climate change | Nicola Sturgeon

When it comes to tackling climate change, the size of a country doesn't matter -- it's their ambition that counts, says First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

In a rousing talk, she shares examples of small nations -- from Bhutan and Fiji to her own Scotland -- whose leadership and climate action are galvanizing change on the international stage.

(Followed by a brief Q&A with TED's global curator Bruno Giussani about the Cambo oil field project)