Kaitlyn Bristowe Teases Wedding Plans Backstage On 'DWTS'

Katilyn Bristowe, teases the wedding plans her and fiance Jason Tartick have checked off their list during an interview backstage.

Plus, the season 29 champion shares why she's so impressed with current season competitor Iman Shupert.

"Dancing With The Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

On Citytv and Citytv.com