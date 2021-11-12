Blue Origin astronaut Glen de Vries killed in plane crash

Business mogul Glen de Vries, who flew on Blue Origin flight with William Shatner, has been killed in a plane crash.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person..
De Vries flew to space last month with Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin.
Last month, de Vries launched to space with actor William Shatner and two other crewmates.
