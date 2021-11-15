POLAR Movie

POLAR Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: POLAR centres on Robin, a larger-than-life 30 something creative living in south east london.

Spending a few years as a recluse robin is attempting to reform his life.

Dealing with mental health issues he attempts to juggle friendship, life, and love under the oppressive atmosphere of a manic London city.

Robin gets back in touch with his best friend Steve, who now runs a marketing & promotions agency.

Steve tries to help Robin with work, social invitations and the possibility of meeting a girlfriend.

Their friendship is tested when robin ventures deeper into his former habits struggling to cope with the increasing pressure of a “normal” life and the not so ideal characters Steven brings into his world.

Directed by Dominic Jackson