The new Audi RS 3 Sedan Interior Design in Kyalami green

With the third generation of the Audi RS 3 Sportback and the second generation of the RS 3 Sedan, Audi is relaunching the sporty top-of-the-line pair in the compact segment.

The award-winning five-cylinder engine now has more torque, making it even more powerful.

In combination with the RS torque splitter installed for the first time in an Audi, the A3 series’ emotional flagship model offers performance and lateral dynamics on a whole new level.

The market launch will take place at the end of October – at prices starting at 60,000 euros for the RS 3 Sportback and 62,000 euros for the RS 3 Sedan.