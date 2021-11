That TikTok notification about a settlement payment isn't a scam

If you used TikTok before October, you may be eligible for compensation as part of a $92 million settlement.

IT'S ALL PART OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT. TIK-TOK WILL SHELL OUT 92-MILLION COLLECTIVELY... AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF ILLEGALLY COLLECTING AND USING PERSONAL DATA FROM ITS USERS. VISIT TIK-TOK'S WEBSITE TO MAKE A CLAIM IF YOU THINK YOU'VE BEEN IMPACTED.

