Kanye West and Drake Take Apparent Steps to End Beef

Pitchfork reports that Kanye West and Drake may finally be putting an end to their long-running feud.

On November 17, West posted a picture of himself with Drake, captioned with the dove of peace emoji.

In response, Drake also shared a video of himself with Ye.

The posts come after Ye invited Drake to co-headline a December 7 event in Los Angeles.

West said, "It’s time to put it to rest.".

The conflict between Ye and Drake reportedly goes back years, however it appears to have reignited recently.

Pitchfork reports that most of the action has been through dis tracks and social media.

Drake appeared on Trippie Redd's single, "Betrayal," in which he disses Ye.

Then, West took to Instagram to post a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and a message for Drake.

The next week, Ye reportedly posted Drake's Toronto address on Instagram before deleting it shortly after.

Drake then released his latest album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' which disses Kanye on "7am on Bridle Path.".

