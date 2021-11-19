Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

Helping drag down the group were shares of SM Energy, down about 6.9% and shares of Tellurian off about 6.9% on the day.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of SM Energy, down about 6.9% and shares of Tellurian off about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Foot Locker, trading lower by about 11.8% and Citi Trends, trading lower by about 5.8%.