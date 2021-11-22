What's up with that TikTok song about coconuts?

TikTok is obsessed with a new pop bop that's all about body acceptance.German pop singer Kim Petras performed one of her newest songs "Coconuts" at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest on Nov.

The single celebrates boobs by using a ton of visual metaphors, including everything from hot air balloons to the Olsen twins.Now TikTok can't get enough of the raunchy disco song.As a prominent trans woman, Petras is a global LGBTQIA+ icon.In 2008 at 16, she became the youngest person in the world to undergo gender confirmation surgery.It's not surprising that her song was popularized by the LGBTQIA+ community first on TikTok.Rupaul's Drag Race alumni Crystal Methyd, Jan and Kylie Sonique Love lip-synced to the song in a video.