Drive-thru turkey giveaway held in Riviera Beach

Dozens of families will now have a Thanksgiving meal in Riviera Beach thanks to a drive-thru turkey giveaway at the Wells Recreation Center on Monday.

HAVE A THANKSGIVING MEAL INRIVIERA BEACH& THANKS TO ADRIVE- THRU TURKEY GIVEAWAY ATE THWELLS RECREATION CENTER.THE EVENT WAS ORGANIZED BYTHE, 'SINCERE TWO THOUSANDFOUNDATION'- ALONG WITH THECITY OF RIVIERA BEACH.HUNDREDS OF TURKEYS WERE ALSOPROVIDED BY PALM BCHEAHARVEST.

SINCERE-TWO THOANUSDAIMS TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUTMENTAL HEALTH AND SUICEIDPREVENTION.

ORGANIZERS SAY ATURKEY GIVEAWAY CAN KEMAHUGE DIFFEREE.NC“AND WE FOUND THAT IF WE RAISEAWARENESS, IF WE CAN JUST HELPONE FAMILY, IF WE CAN CHANGEONE MIND IF WE CAN CHANGE THESTIGMA THAIST ATTACHED TOMENTAL ILLNESS THEN WEOUR JOB.

WESOMEBOD”.

THE SINCERE TWOTHOUSAND FOUNDATION ALSO PLANSTO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING MEALTHURSDAY AS WELL TO HUNDDSREOF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERWORKING DURING THE HOLIDAY